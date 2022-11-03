Farm fires' share in city's pollution 38%, highest this season

New Delhi: The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 38 per cent on Thursday, which, experts said was the reason behind the thick layer of pungent smog over the national Capital.

The increase in stubble burning has kicked off a political slugfest, with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday saying that there had been a 19 per cent rise in farm fires over 2021 in Punjab and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had turned the national capital into a gas chamber.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in turn, blamed the central government for rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and said it should "resign" if it cannot control air pollution.

Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said, "The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution has increased to around 38 per cent which is quite significant."

The air pollution situation is the worst in Noida which falls into the path of emissions being transported from stubble burning, he said.

"Gurugram and Lodhi Road areas which do not fall into this path are the least affected," Beig said.

"The overall air quality in Delhi will continue to remain in the severe category till Friday morning. There will be slight improvement afterwards. A major relief is likely on Saturday due to predicted improvement in meteorological conditions — wind speed and direction," Beig said.

An AQI (air quality index) of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

According to the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago's (EPIC) Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released in June, the residents of Delhi stand to lose 10 years of life expectancy due to poor air quality.