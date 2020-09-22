Farm Bills protests reach Ggm; farmers warn of intensified stir if law implemented

gurugram: Spearheaded by opposition parties and farmers' unions, Gurugram on Monday saw its first spate of large scale protests against the farm Bills that were recently passed in Parliament - albeit under controversial circumstances in Rajya Sabha, with protesters saying it was the government trying to corporatise agriculture and it would in effect end the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) that farmers get for their produce.



It is important to note that in other parts of Haryana like Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal, several farmer organisations and opposition have been vociferously protesting the Bills even before they cleared Parliament. Some farmers also parked their tractors on main roads to block traffic in protest.

Gurugram saw large scale protests in the outskirts such as in Pataudi, Sohna and Farrukh Nagar where large farmer populations reside. Opposition leaders said that there was extreme anger in Gurugram over the passing of the Bills and the protests were being controlled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the neighbouring districts of Gurugram like Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal where the Congress has their MLAs, however, large gatherings of farmers, Mandi organisations were seen. The angry protestors have warned that in the coming days if the state government will implement the law, they will intensify the protest.

Mehtab a small scale farmer from Nuh said, "Earnings of small scale farmers who have two to three acres of land depend on the MSP at which he sells in the mandis. There is definitely nervousness if the big corporate players come in; they will only favour the big farmers by claiming that they have more produce and better quality. In effect, farmers like us will have no one to sell to."