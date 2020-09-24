Family robbed of cash worth lakhs at gunpoint by armed assailants in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: In a incident of house burglary, armed assailants allegedly barged into a house in posh Chiranjeevi Vihar colony of Ghaziabad in the wee hours on Wednesday and performed robbery after keeping the family on gunpoint. Family has claimed that the robbers fled away with jewelleries and cash worth lakhs.



The incident took place around 2:30 am when the robbers entered into the house of a Kavi Nagar based departmental shop owner, Suresh Mittal, after cutting main gate by using cutters. The family members told police that the robbers tied down the family members and attacked Mittal and his wife. They remained inside the house for nearly two hours before fleeing with cash, jewelleries and electronic items. During the whole crime, the robbers kept family members on gun point. Police was informed only after the robbers fled away after committing robbery.

Following the incident, senior police officers along with cops from local police station rushed to the spot. Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Ghaziabad police said that an FIR has been lodged under Section 395 (Punishment for dacoity) and 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of IPC. "Police is looking into the CCTV footage of the area to identify criminals while teams have been formed to work out the case," he added.