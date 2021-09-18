Family behind cooked up story of 20-year-old's abduction

gr noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has claimed to solve the alleged kidnapping case of the 20-year-old girl from Greater Noida and said that the girl's family has cooked a fake abduction story, a day after the girl fled from home with her male friend. Police have reunited the girl with her family after recovering her from Gonda district, UP.



On early Thursday morning, the girl's family had lodged a complaint of kidnapping with Badalpur police and blocked the national highway demanding immediate actions. The police remained on their toes and within 24 hours, it reunited the girl with her family.

Narrating the story, Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) said that the girl's family, including her uncle, an ASI with the Delhi Police, her grandfather and father, were the main conspirator of the whole cooked-up story. "The girl left the house on September 15 while the family informed police that she has ben kidnapped on the morning of September 16," Chander said.

"Investigations revealed that the girl had left her house on Wednesday evening with her male friend whom she knew for past two years. Police traced her with the help of her phone's call details and rescued her from Gonda district," the DCP said while adding that the girl has left home with her own consent.

Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) said that an FIR will be registered against the girl's family members for giving wrong information and blocking the road.

The Director General of UP police has also announced Rs 1 lakh to the team of police for solving the case.