Families of terror accused surrender in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The uncle of an alleged Pak-ISI-trained terrorist, arrested along with five others by the Delhi Police here on September 14, has surrendered at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, officials said Saturday.



A team of Delhi Police Special Cell was sent to Lucknow on Saturday to formally arrest Humaid-ur-Rehman who surrendered at Kareli police station in Allahabad Friday night, they said.

"Humaid-Ur-Rehman surrendered at Kareli police station on Friday night. A team of Special Cell was sent to Lucknow to formally arrest him after taking transit remand," a senior Delhi Police officer said Saturday.

Later in the day, he was produced before a court in Lucknow by the special cell and is being brought to Delhi on transit remand for further interrogation, he said.

According to the police, accused Rehman is uncle of Osama, an alleged Pakistan-ISI trained terrorist, and has also links with the ISI.

Police said a lookout notice was also issued against Osama's father Usaid-Ur-Rehman, who is presently in a gulf country. He is suspected to be directly linked to Pakistan's ISI and is the alleged to be the mastermind of this terror module.

Also in connection with the terror module probe, the Mumbai Police arrested a person named Zakir Hussain Sheikh from Mumbai who is allegedly linked with the underworld operatives.

"Zakir Hussain Sheikh was arrested by a team of Mumbai ATS and he is allegedly linked with the underworld operatives," a Delhi Police officer said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, who were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, officials had said.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias Sameer, Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of UP, police had said.

A lookout notice was also issued against Rehman (48), after the two Pak-trained terrorists — Osama and Qamar — revealed that he allegedly arranged their transportation to Pakistan and radicalised them to be part of the terror module.

Police had said Osama and Qamar were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing

IEDs.

Qamar allegedly got in touch with Humaid-Ur-Rehman for business-related work a few years ago and eventually got radicalised by him, they had said.

Police had said that Humaid-ur-Rehman was the primary link through which both Osama and Qamar came in touch with the terror operatives. He arranged for their transportation and helped them in reaching Pakistan.