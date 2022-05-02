Families cope with loss of loved ones to Covid

New Delhi: Delhi-based journalist Eric Massey says he has lost faith in the idea of God after fate snatched away his mother after she contracted coronavirus infection last year in April amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic which had wreaked a havoc in the city.

The 30-year-old scribe, whose brother and sister also had been admitted to a hospital in Rohini during the COVID-19 wave dominated by the Delta variant, recalled how the three siblings had spoken last with their mother on a family video call, on her birthday on April 22 last year before losing her two days later to alleged "oxygen shortage" at a private facility.

"We prayed all our lives. We prayed so hard when my mom got infected and admitted to a hospital. But, my mom and other good people died as if there was no tomorrow. Now, I don't have much faith in the idea of God, and whether He exists. Families after families just suffered terribly in the second wave," he said.

Massey, who had lost his father few years ago, said his family had planned a memorial service on April 23 for her mother, Delphin Massey, a home maker, who died aged 61 on April 24 last year at Jaipur Golden Hospital, to mark both her birth and death anniversaries, but due to rising Covid cases and he himself having contracted the infection recently, the plan has been put on hold.

"During the second wave, after my mother's death, we had to struggle to bury her mortal remains. No graveyard was willing to accept it, finally we took a call to cremate her at a crematorium, but the priest initially refused her as we are Christian. We finally convinced him that we had no other choice left, even though our faith calls for burial of the dead," Massey told.

And, after the cremation amid a sea of funeral pyres, "we had to take care of my brother and sister, who were admitted in a hospital in Rohini, we didn't even get time to grieve our mother's loss," he said.

Masseys are among the thousands of families in Delhi who have lost either their immediate members or other loved ones since the outbreak of the pandemic in India in early 2020, and still trying to cope with the loss of a father, a mother, or in many cases both parents or several kin, leaving behind shattered hopes, dreams and families.

April this year, perhaps witnessed a series of mournings and grim anniversaries marking deaths of a large number of Covid victims in Delhi last year, moments that may provide some degree of catharsis to family members, who did not get time to mourn in 2021 after losing their near and dear ones.

Ravish Chawla, 37, a city-based businessman, held a 'hawan' (holy fire) on April 26 at his house in east Delhi, to mark the first death anniversary of his wife, who had died after nearly eight-month pregnancy due to Covid.

"All hell had broken loose! People were scrambling to get beds for their family members, many died in streets or in ambulances. And, corona snatched away my wife and our unborn child too," he recalled with a heavy heart.

"The unborn child was declared dead first, and the foetus was removed via C-section, and my wife died a day later, while being on oxygen support," Chawla said.

He lives in Surya Niketan area with his parents and a four-and-a-half-year-old son, unable to put the painful past

behind.