Fake visa racket busted, six held, 225 passports recovered: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently busted a fake visa racket with the arrest of six members. A team of Special Cell of Southwestern range recovered equipment and fake rubber stamps of embassies used in preparing fake visas, especially of European counties.



DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav on Tuesday said that 225 passports and a huge number of fake visa stickers from different countries have also been recovered from them.

"A huge number of passports, fake visa stickers of different countries like UK, France, Canada, Spain etc., and several electronic items used in the preparation of fake visa documents have also been recovered," he said.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, Lakhvinder Singh, a resident of Patiala Punjab, Rajveer Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab, presently a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, Anil Paul, a resident of Shakarpur, Dushyant, a resident of Pandav Nagar, and Rajkumar, a resident of Patparganj.

After working relentlessly on the identification of sleeper cells, police got to know that an active racket is operating from Delhi that is indulging in the preparation and arrangement of fake visas, police claimed.

First, on February 4, cops nabbed accused Sanjeev Kumar along with Lakhwinder Singh and Rajveer Singh from Janakpuri industrial area. Then a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During the interrogation, Kumar revealed that he used to hunt visa seekers. He used to apply for visa at VFS Global Pvt. Ltd, Shivaji Stadium and deposit his clients' passports along with the visa application form at this centre. He used to give his office address on the visa application form so that the rejected forms along with the clients' passports get couriered to their office, which they used later on for making fake visa with the help of their associates Anil Paul and Dushyant Singh.

Then on February 6, accused Anil Paul was apprehended from Laxmi Nagar and his associate Dushyant from Pandav Nagar.

A total of 225 passports, including 90 Indian, 124 Nepalese and 11 Bangladeshi, a large number of fake visa stickers of different countries were among the things recovered from their possession, police said.

On February 7, another accused Rajkumar got arrested from the Patparganj area. Further investigation is on.