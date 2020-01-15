Fake summons sent by impostors on behalf of ED, case registered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case of cheating on the complaint of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in which they have claimed that fraudsters fabricated signature of Joint Director and forged the letterhead of ED.



According to police, ED received two complaints from two private parties from Haryana.

As per complaints received from two parties, they have received a forged letter under the heading of summons with the fabricated signature of Joint Director, Directorate to Enforcement Delhi zonal office on the fabricated letterhead of ED.

"As per the complaint, two persons from one of the parties appeared before the office of Joint Director in compliance of fake summons and after this, it was found that summons was forged and fabricated," police said.

Further, in the case of another party, it was also found that said summons was fake.

"On perusal of the fabricated letters it is found that file number as mentions on summons does not exist in the ED zonal office and it is also seen that the reference to the section of IGST Act is not administered by the Directorate," police

said.

ED told police that it was also noted that summons in ED is issued in prescribed format and not in the letterform by investigating officers and not by the Joint Director.

"This is a serious matter of fraud in which fraudsters have misused the name of a senior officer of this Directorate for nefarious purpose and this also indicates that some organised gang is operating with ulterior motives in the name of ED," the complainant (an Assistant Director rank officer) told in his complaint, adding that this may lead to maligning the name of ED.

Police have registered a case under sections 420,468 and 471 of IPC in Kamla Market police station.