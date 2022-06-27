Fake placement agency cheating 250 jobseekers busted, 7 arrested
New Delhi: The Delhi Police recently busted a fake placement agency. Police on Monday said that the nexus cheated almost 250 jobseekers and nearly
Rs 23 lakh in the name of registration fees. The crackdown followed after a complaint was filed at the cyber police station.
"The complainant alleged that she was contacted by some Muskan telephonically who stated that she is a recruiter from Shine.com. She asked her to visit the job consultancy firm in Bhikaji Cama Palace for an interview and they collected a registration fee of Rs 3,500 and Rs 8,500 from her through Google Pay," police said. They further added that after this the complainant was issued an Appointment Letter by Sunshine HR Global Services in the name of other private companies but they were forged and no job was given to her.
Meanwhile, as per the complaint, a case was registered under sections 420/468/471/34 IPC at the Cyber police station of Dwarka district on June 21.
The investigation team conducted a raid and a fake placement agency was found running in the name of Sunshine HR Global Services. During the raid, 16 mobile phones, two laptops, several registers and forged appointment letter pads in the name of Sunshine HR Global Services were recovered and two males and five females were also apprehended.
The accused were identified as Karan Kumar aka Rohit Bhatti, a resident of Delhi's Kailash Nagar, Rohit Kashyap, a resident of north-east Delhi's Soniya Vihar area, Sweety Sharma aka Shruti, Yasmeen, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, Anchal, Preeti, Muskan Singh and all are from Delhi, DCP, Dwarka district Harsha Vardhan said.
