Fake news: Ggm Police maintains strict vigil

Gurugram: As the protests for and against the citizenship amendment act (CAA) gathers steam in Gurugram, the district police are keeping a tight vigil on the fake news being circulated.

The Gurugram police has also officially posted an official communique wherein it has requested the citizens to refrain from getting influenced by such news items.

"Residents of Gurugram district is advised to kindly verify the information before forwarding it via nay media. Gurugram police are monitoring the rumour mongering on a real-time basis. Strict legal action will be taken against the citizens who spread such fake news," read the official statement from Gurugram police.

The official statement from the Gurugram police comes at a time when it has already been affected by one such fake news. On Wednesday, December 18 the Gurugram police received a complaint of stone pelting that was reported near a religious site in Rajiv Chowk area of the city.

Upon investigation, it was found that the story was fake and fabricated. Taking cognisance of the sensitivity of the issue even top political leaders from Haryana and Gurugram is reaching out to citizens for keeping the peace. "I appeal to brothers and sisters from Mewat that they should get influenced by any form of rumours that are being circulated on the citizenship amendment act and maintain peace and brotherhood. Under the CAA there is the only provision of providing citizenship and not the removal of citizenship. We are committed to protecting every citizens of our state," said Haryana CM.

Rao Inderjit Singh the Member of Parliament from Gurugram said, " I request all the citizens to maintain peace and security. I also urge the citizens to not resort to rumour mongering and create a situation of disharmony."

(image from indianexpress.in)