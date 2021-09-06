Fake insurance fund: 4 held for duping army personnel, kin

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly duping several army personnel to the tune of



Rs 1.15 crore by promising them and their relatives large sums of money from an Army Group Insurance Fund in return of small amounts of money or processing fees.

As per police, 54 army officers were targeted from which 13 victims responded and fell prey. The arrested gang is involved in many cases of similar fraud in Maharashtra, Chennai, Hyderabad and Chandigarh, officials said.

As per the case, a few persons were calling up army personnel for release of some monetary benefits to them from AGIF (Army Group Insurance Fund) for which they made phone calls to the pensioners or their next of kin by promising them large sums of money of around Rs 3 to 4 lakh from AGIF and demanded very small amounts of Rs 30,000 to 40,000 in advance in their bank accounts as processing fees.

However, after receiving the advance amount, the accused persons disappeared by switching off their mobile phones, police said, adding: "One of the victims, Colonel GM Khan from Army Service Corps, has paid Rs 1,02,24000 to these fraudsters from his account till date," said R K Singh, ACP (EOW).

The accused have been identified as one Raj Rajput, 36, Prabhat Kumar, 33, Ram Naresh, 52, and Ram

Sagar, 28.