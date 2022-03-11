Fake call centre busted, two arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi police have busted a fake call centre after a raid was conducted in the Karawal Nagar area of Northeast Delhi, police informed on Thursday. Two accused were nabbed by the Cyber police station of Northwest district police and have been identified as Rahul Sharma (31) and Seema (28), both are residents of Northeast Delhi.



Police also recovered two mobile phones and two debit cards from their possession. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northwest Delhi Usha Rangnani said the accused persons duped several innocent people on the pretext of providing jobs placements in various offices.

They used to collect the data of applicants from various websites like Shine.com and quickerjobs.com and demanded

Rs 4,000 to 5,000 from them in the name of registration fees, thereafter they used to conduct fake interviews and used to demand Rs 50,000 to

Rs 1,20,000 as well as refundable security fees.

Acting on a complaint filed at the Cyber police station in North-west district, police launched an investigation against the accused. The victim in the FIR claimed that she was duped of Rs 70,000 on the pretext of providing her with a job.