Fake call centre busted, 5 including 3 women held

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has busted a fake call centre racket that was operating as customer care office for a famous insurance firm and had dwindled lakhs after duping around 100 customers.

Among the victims, there was a state government official who lodged a complaint with the district police. Five persons that include three women have been arrested by the district police. Those arrested have been identified as Abhishek, Amir Khan, Sandhya Sharma, Sonali Srivastav and Neha. All the people who have been arrested are residents of Delhi. While the women have been put under judicial custody, the men have been put in police remand.

According to the law enforcement officials, the mastermind behind setting up of the fake call centre was Abhishek who was working under the same insurance firm, using the name of which he used to dupe people. His job of tracking the customer was made easier as he had the database which contained the names of the customers that had purchased various policies from insurance firms.

Abhishek and his team used to call the customer and using technicalities used to convince the people to pay the amount of the insurance sooner than the timeline required in an account. After receiving the money they used to take the money. One of the customers got suspicious of the entire operation and complained to the police.

"We are still in the process of finding how much money were they able to swindle away from the customers. As of now, we have been able to know that the mastermind of the fake call centre was Abhishek who was assisted by his brother.