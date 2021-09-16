Fairs, exhibitions now allowed, schools upto Class 8 to be shut

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday announced that public fairs and exhibitions in the Capital will be allowed from today, under a phased reopening of activities, even as it has restricted the reopening of schools for those below Class 8 until further orders.



In an order issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said banquet halls in the city will be allowed to hold such exhibitions and fairs.

Business-to-consumer exhibitions will be permitted in the city from September 16, it stated, adding that organisers will have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and in case any violation is found, strict penal or criminal action will be initiated. Measures to be adopted by venue providers include separate entry and exit for visitors, disinfecting halls before giving possession, setting up permanent isolation centres and well-planned garbage disposal, according to the SOP.

Similarly, fair organisers will have to stagger the operational hours of the exhibition so that there is an organised gathering. They will also have to regularly play recorded messages on precautionary measures and good practices, besides encouraging the use of technology to minimise human interface.

According to the SOP, the Aarogya Setu mobile app is recommended for all persons manning stalls, and it is mandatory for those with smartphones.

But the DDMA order, which will be in effect till September 30 midnight or further orders, specifies that till that time, schools in the city will remain closed for those up to Class 8. Other activities prohibited and allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, it added.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government reported 57 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths from the virus. A total of 74,199 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, leaving a daily positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. Active cases in the city have now reached 404 and the death toll is at 25,083.