Failure to remove hawkers adversely impacts citizens' right to life, says HC

New Delhi: Authorities' failure to discharge their duty to remove hawkers and vendors from no vending zone very severely and adversely impacts citizens' rights to life, a healthy and clean environment, the Delhi High Court has said while directing removal of unauthorised hawkers and vendors in Connaught Place area here.



The high court gave a stern warning to the officers of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi Police, who have jurisdiction over the CP area, to ensure strict compliance of orders and scheme approved by the Supreme Court on unauthorised encroachments.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the law has to prevail and it cannot allow the city to be taken over by illegal encroachers or vendors.

There should be zero tolerance shown to them and all unauthorised hawkers and vendors should be removed with bag and baggage, the bench said.

The court directed removal of illegal encroachers and vendors from the CP area and directed the authorities to ensure that the area remains clean on a regular basis and they do not return.

It directed the Chairman and concerned executive engineers of NDMC, having jurisdiction over the area, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police and SHO of the local police station to remain present before the court on November 18.

Status reports should be filed by the NDMC and the Delhi Police about the steps taken by them-not only to remove the encroachments, but also to ensure that the illegal encroachers and vendors do not return and the area is kept clean on a continuous basis. NDMC should display permanent boards in the entire Rajiv Chowk and the Indira Chowk areas displaying the fact that the area is a no hawking and no vending zone, the bench said.

The court's order came on a plea by New Delhi Traders Association, which represents shop owners and operators in the Connaught Place (CP) area, that is, Rajiv Chowk and Indira Chowk, seeking directions to the authorities to ensure that illegal hawking and squatting or vending activities in 'No Hawking' and 'No Vending' areas of CP and and Connaught Circus stop permanently.