Failing to clear exam, CA aspirant ends his life

noida: Failing to clear examinations, a 19-year-old boy ended his life by jumping from the ninth floor of a high-rise society in Sector 74, Noida on Monday morning. Cops said that the teenager was under depression after failing to clear his CA exam. A suicide note has been recovered in which he has stated that he felt that he wasn't competent enough.



According to the police, the boy lived with his family which included his parents and elder brother (21) in Supertech Capetown society.

Sharad Kant, SHO, Sector 113 police station said that they received a call on their helpline number at around 9:15 am where the caller informed that someone had fallen down from the balcony.

"A team was rushed to the spot and with the help of locals was taken to taken Neo hospital in Sector 50. The call was made by a passerby who had spotted the boy after hearing a loud sound of the fall," Kant said.

He further said that the boy was breathing at the time when the police team reached but was declared dead by the hospital authority within few minutes after reaching there.

"A message in the society's WhatsApp group was circulated inorder inform the family members of the boy. After a brief struggle, the family members of the boy were informed. They revealed that he had left the house at around 9 am to go to the local market," Kant added.

After searching the boy, police recovered a suicide note from the his pocket in which he had mentioned that he felt like that he wasn't competent enough following which he is ending his life.