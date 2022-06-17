Factory owner arrested for stalking 200 women online

New Delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed a factory worker for stalking more than 200 girls online. The arrest was made by the North district's cyber police station, the officials informed on Thursday. A 28-year-old woman registered a complaint alleging that some unknown person has been stalking and harassing her through anonymous calls and WhatsApp messages as well as sending obscene images and videos to her, DCP North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi mentioned.



Based on the complaint, an inquiry into allegations was conducted and information was sought from various social media platforms to trace the identity of the alleged stalker, and call detail records of the alleged stalker were also checked and analysed.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. He has been working in a juice factory at Bahadurgarh. Consequently, the raid was conducted and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. Upon search, one mobile phone containing lascivious material and records of sending such sexually explicit material to several women was recovered, DCP North confirmed. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had marital issues with his wife. Due to this he started sending friend requests to random women on social media and would harass them through calling and messaging apps.