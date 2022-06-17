Factory owner arrested for stalking 200 women online
New Delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed a factory worker for stalking more than 200 girls online. The arrest was made by the North district's cyber police station, the officials informed on Thursday. A 28-year-old woman registered a complaint alleging that some unknown person has been stalking and harassing her through anonymous calls and WhatsApp messages as well as sending obscene images and videos to her, DCP North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi mentioned.
Based on the complaint, an inquiry into allegations was conducted and information was sought from various social media platforms to trace the identity of the alleged stalker, and call detail records of the alleged stalker were also checked and analysed.
The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. He has been working in a juice factory at Bahadurgarh. Consequently, the raid was conducted and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. Upon search, one mobile phone containing lascivious material and records of sending such sexually explicit material to several women was recovered, DCP North confirmed. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had marital issues with his wife. Due to this he started sending friend requests to random women on social media and would harass them through calling and messaging apps.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Trains torched, internet shut down as stirs rock India16 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Govt rejects criticism against Agnipath; issues clarification16 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
No illegal bulldozing, SC tells Yogi govt16 Jun 2022 7:17 PM GMT
'89% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid'16 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Law to reward person sending pics of wrongly parked vehicle in offing: ...16 Jun 2022 7:04 PM GMT