Fact-finding panel records statements of 600 witnesses
New Delhi: A fact-finding committee conducting an independent probe into the alleged molestation of female students of Delhi University's Gargi College here on February 6, recorded and examined the statements of over 600 witnesses so far, varsity sources said on Wednesday.
The students of the college will meet the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday to get a status update on the commission's probe into the incident.
The women's panel had issued a notice to the college principal over the incident and asked her to reply by February 25. Some student representatives will meet the panel on Saturday to get a status update on the panel's probe in the matter. Meanwhile, a preliminary probe by the committee revealed gross lapses in overall security at the fest and that the college had underestimated the number of participants in the fest on the campus. It recommended immediate sensitisation of the college staff to gender issues. "The committee found that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is grossly biased and compromised and that a new ICC be formed as per UGC requirements by February-end," the college's student body said in a statement.
During its general body meeting (GBM) on Monday, the panel had presented its preliminary findings before the students and other members. Many students of Gargi College had alleged that a mob of outsiders had gatecrashed into the campus, manhandled and sexually harassed them on the third day of the college's annual cultural fest 'Reverie'.
A student of Gargi College, who said that she was pushed and verbally abused, blamed the police for their incompetence. "The police didn't do anything and were busy clicking selfies with the celebrity who had come to the fest. Even the bouncers didn't pay heed to who was coming inside the campus," she alleged.
The Delhi Police has so far arrested 17 people including Delhi University students. The accused were arrested under sections 452, 354, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, police said on Tuesday. Of them, 10 have been granted bail
by Delhi's Saket court. Additional DCP (South) Geetanjali Khandelwal is leading the investigation in the said case. The investigators said that none of the accused had passes for the fest.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had on Monday issued notices to CBI, Delhi Police and Centre on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the molestation incidents. The students had boycotted classes after the incident. Now, they are holding hour-long boycotts since some students have their examinations in April.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says Centre's vendetta...19 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Trump, Modi to discuss trade, defence19 Feb 2020 6:28 PM GMT
SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Muralidhar19 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Like you, others too have rights: Mediators to Shaheen...19 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Poet, journo held over recital of anti-CAA poem in K'taka19 Feb 2020 6:25 PM GMT