Facing shortage, DJB asks Hry to ramp up supply

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has yet again requested the neighbouring state of Haryana to release additional water as the Capital faces shortage of it.



The depleting water levels at Wazirabad has added to the disruption in the production of water, a senior official in the DJB said.

"The situation is fine during the monsoon and winter season but due to the summer season the demand for water also increases and the Board cannot fulfil the requirement on its own. We need the cooperation of the neighbouring states," the official aware of the developments said.

The difference in demand between winter and summer is estimated to be around 20 per cent.

A similar request was made on April 30 and the latest letter sent by the Board has mentioned that the level of water in the Yamuna at the Wazirabad pond has fallen to 672.6 feet against the normal level of 674.5 feet, indicating a drop of around two feet of water. The flow in the CLC (Carried Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch), the channels that bring river water into Delhi from Haryana, is also "fluctuating", the letter

stated.

The Board has requested the DJB has requested the Haryana Irrigation Department to supply an additional 150 cusecs of water till the onset of

monsoon.

Meanwhile, an official from the Haryana Department has said that the DJB is being provided with their due share of water and any additional supply is difficult as they are facing shortage too.