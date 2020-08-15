Facial recognition in place, security forces ready for Independence Day

New Delhi: For Independence Day today, the Capital has prepared by putting in place several traffic restrictions and making various security arrangements. Coordination with the National Security Guard, Special Protection Group, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has been prioritised for the day, especially to cater to various threat inputs.



The Facial Recognition System has also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification. SWAT teams and Parakram vans have been strategically stationed. Passengers travelling towards Old Delhi Railway Station from West and South Delhi can take Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg and Panchkuian Road. While those from North can travel from Mori Gate, Pul Dufferin or SP Mukherjee Marg. For routes to New Delhi Railway Station, no restrictions have been put in place. Security personnel will be deployed both in plainclothes and uniform and the necessary COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

For ISBT Kashmere Gate, those travelling from New and South Delhi can take Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Crescent or Mandir Marg, while there are no restrictions from North Delhi. For J.P.N Hospital, no restrictions have been placed, however, for Kasturba Hospital, commuters can take Ajmeri Gate Ajmeri Bazar or Chowk Hauz Qazi. Roads including Subhash Marg from Chhatta Rail to Delhi Gate, Shyama Parsad Mukherjee Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge (NH-24) and northern loop ISBT, Vikas Marg, beyond loop towards Delhi Secretariat and Ashoka Road from R/A Windsor Place to "C' Hexagon, will be closed for movement by Intra City or DTC Buses from 12 am to 11 am.'

Buses originating from East, North, Central, West, and South and travelling from BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, and Ring Road should avoid these stretches and take alternative routes, Delhi Traffic Police said.