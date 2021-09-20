Eye on U'khand polls, AAP renames 2 roads after state's icons

New Delhi: Two roads in Delhi's Patparganj Assembly constituency were on Sunday named after two famous personalities from Uttarakhand — Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chand and famous folk singer Hira Singh Rana.



While making the announcement Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the folk singer Hira Singh Rana, used to encourage people to face every challenge with bravery through his songs which not only present the beauty of Kumaon in Uttarakhand but also reflect the struggles of life in the mountains.

The Minister lauded the bravery of Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chand who was a brave fighter and soldier of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj, and sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country at the young age of 24.

According to a government statement, C-Block Marg No. 4 will now be known as the Late Hira Singh Rana Marg and the road from Vinod Nagar Traffic Light to Silver Line Hospital as the Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chandra Marg.

"Late Hira Singh Rana wrote with great intensity about the challenges posed by mountains, discrimination spread across the mountains and the migration of residents due to lack of facilities," Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM said that the famous folk singer's songs will give inspiration to the coming generations and the people passing through this path will be proud that such great poets lived among us. The Late Hira Singh Rana wrote his poems in Kumaoni language but his works are now available in Hindi which would give an opportunity to the Hindi speaking people to understand the culture and beauty of Kumaon, he said.

The Minister further said that Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chandra, sacrificed himself in the freedom struggle and due to the sacrifice the people today are able to breathe in open air. The road from Vinod Nagar Red Light to Silver Line Hospital will now be known as Amar Shaheed Veer Kesari Chandra Marg so that people, and the youth in particular, do not forget the sacrifice of such immortal martyrs and take inspiration from the life and work of the freedom fighter.

"This should inspire the younger generation to do something beyond the call of duty for the country. When people take this route, they should swell with pride. This will be a true tribute to our immortal martyr fighters," he said.