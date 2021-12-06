Extortion racket running from Mandoli jail busted

New Delhi: Just as the Delhi Police have started fortifying Tihar Jail to reduce rampant phone use after repeated court rebukes, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted an extortion racket being run from inside Delhi's Mandoli jail — arresting three people for it.



Cops started investigating the case after receiving a complaint about an extortion call to a property dealer of the city's Lajpat Nagar area in the last month. The alleged extortionist demanded Rs 20 lakh from the property dealer and complainant Jasmeet Singh.

As per the complaint, two persons further visited their office to intimidate the dealers for money. Later, with the help of technical support and by investigating, cops arrested both of them — Abhishek Masih from Laxmi Nagar and Rohit Singh from Dakshinpuri area. Rohit was carrying a country-made gun while both of them visited Jasmeet's office and during a scuffle, with the complainant's associate Honey the gun was dropped and they fled, cops said. The entire incident got captured in the CCTV cameras, installed at the complainant's office.

The complainant further claimed that he received a call from a mobile number from a person posing himself to be gangster Parveen Sabharwal aka Mota, asking for extortion money amounting to Rs 20 lakh else warned to face dire consequences. Once, he made a call on accused person Abhishek's mobile, while he visited Lajpat Nagar. Abhishek received instructions on his mobile phone from Aakash, lodged in Mandoli Jail in a Murder case, through mobile No. 6026411xxx. They further disclosed that Aakash in collaboration with accused Parveen Sabharwal aka Mota (member of Neeraj Bawania gang —

Rs 1 lac rewardee criminal —who was arrested by Spl. Cell in September 2020, presently lodged in Mandoli Jail) is running an extortion racket from jail itself.

The case under Section 387/506/120B/34 IPC, has also been transferred to Special Investigation Unit-I, Crime Branch from the Lajpat Nagar police station. Meanwhile, the role of Aakash, Parveen Sabharwal, and the staff of Mandoli Jail is under probe.