Extortion: 4, including movie producer, arrested for impersonating ED officials

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday arrested four people who presented themselves as ED officials and extorted money from different people. Investigators claimed that the kingpin of the gang, a movie producer, was involved in 36 criminal cases.



Police identified the accused as Santosh Rai, kingpin of the gang, his associates Bhupender Singh Gusain, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjay. "All of them are sons of retired government officials," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bharadwaj said they received a complaint from ED that a person who identified himself as Rajeev Singh was impersonating as ED official and sending fake notices to people and extorting them. "We arrested Rai and Gusain near Parliament Street police station," she said.

They along with Kumar and Sanjay hatched the conspiracy. "They sent notices through spoofing email id. They also made calls by spoofing landline numbers of ED and several Delhi Police establishments to threaten victims, "the official said.

Police have nabbed two other accused from the city. Rai's father was working in MTNL. "He claims that he had done MBBS from Netaji Subhash Medical College in Madhya Pradesh and had worked for NFHS-2 (National Family Health Service-2) under the close supervision of AIIMS, which was yet to be verified," the official said. Recently, he registered himself on Bharat Matrimony.com and Shadi. Com and was searching for brides so that they can cheat them.

Gusain father was working in BSF and retired in 2011. He facilitated his associates in using the chamber of his advocate in a court campus to impress the victim that he was a real advocate. Kumar father was a scientist and retired in 2008 from the post of Scientist C. He completed his graduation from Shyamlal College whereas Sanjay's father was working in Labour Ministry and retired in 2010.