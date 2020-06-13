'Explore e-training, e-exams for trainee constables and DANIPS probationers'

New Delhi: At the time of Corona pandemic, virtual training will be part of Delhi Police training schedule for trainner constables and DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service) probationers. The Commissioner of Police (Delhi) has asked one Special CP to explore possibilities of e-examination and e-training for these officers.



Sources said that the top cop directed the concerned Special CP to explore the possibility of conducting e-exams and outdoor tests with social distancing for trainee constables so that their training can be completed and their services can be further utilised. "We should also explore the possibility of conducting e-training for DANIPS probationers," the top cop said.

The Delhi Police has already initiated Nipun, an initiative of the Training Division of Delhi Police located at Police Training School, Dwarka, facilitating e-learning for its police personnel. "Through Nipun, police officers acquire knowledge anytime and anywhere at their own pace. The platform will also be used for information sharing, testing own knowledge of specific subject through the MCQ (i.e. Multiple Choice Questions)," according to police. The e-platform facilitates investigators with access to laws, standing orders, checklists for investigation, latest High Court and Supreme Court rulings among other things.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has directed all senior officers that they should encourage their staff to enroll themselves through the Nipun application and start using the technology on a day-to-day basis.

Special CP (Training) Sunil Garg told the Millennium Post that to maintain social distance, they are not conducting physical training. "We conduct online classes through Nipun and about 30,000 policemen have already registered," he said. Important training related information like investigation, firing, armed police training, and important lectures are given through Nipun, he said.

Recently, Delhi Police has also started giving online training to their officers on topics related to cybercrime investigation. According to a police official, earlier training programmes used to be held at Cyber Prevention, Awareness & Detection Centre (CyPAD) unit in Dwarka district but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were told to join the training sessions through video conferencing.