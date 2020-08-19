'Expedite results of students going abroad for higher studies'

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi University to expeditiously declare results of final year undergraduate students who have obtained admission in foreign universities for higher studies.



Besides this, the high court also directed the varsity to create an e-mail ID on which students can send their requests along with the details of the foreign university where they have secured provisional admission so that a request letter can be addressed directly by the Delhi University (DU) to the concerned foreign varsity.

"DU shall also give an assurance to the foreign university that the result of concerned students will be communicated at the earliest," a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Subramonium Prasad said.

The division bench, which is also hearing matters pertaining to the smooth conducting of the online open-book exams (OBEs), upheld the directions issued by Justice Pratibha M Singh on July 7 with regard to expediting results of students who had secured provisional admissions at foreign universities for further studies.

Tuesday's order was passed in continuation of its order on Monday, which directed the varsity to create the new e-mail ID within a week and duly publicised to all required authorities.

The bench on Tuesday also noted that it was not informed of Justice Singh's July 7 order on Monday when it was passing directions to conduct physical exams by September 14. Senior advocate Sachin Dutta and Mohinder Rupal, representing DU, said it was a bonafide error on their part.

The July order was brought to the bench's notice late Monday evening after which it again listed the matter on Tuesday.

"The students will furnish the necessary details relating to their admission, their e-mail ID, the e-mail IDs of the concerned foreign university and the designation of the official to whom such a request letter is required to be served. In the affidavit to be filed by the Delhi University, it shall indicate the cut-off date by which the results will be declared for all streams of final year courses," the court said on Tuesday.

Monday's order came after advocate Amir Singh Pasrich, appearing for several students, submitted that students who had secured admission in foreign universities find themselves in a bind in the absence of a provisional certificate from DU.

Advocate Manik Dogra, representing another student, pointed out that though the University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the timeline for conducting the final year examinations to the end of September, it had not issued any advisory to the central universities for accommodating students whose examinations are likely to be concluded by the end of September.

As a result, their academic careers may be jeopardised as they are expected to furnish the provisional certificates to the concerned universities by the first week of September and that UGC shall take steps at the earliest to issue a fresh advisory in this regard to all the central universities, he said.