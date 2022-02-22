'Expedite process of pending SC/ST/OBC scholarships'

New Delhi: The SC/ST/OBC scholarship will now be disbursed at the earliest as students are facing difficulties due to their pending scholarships.

The social welfare department held a review meeting to speed up the process with the State's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam taking a stock of where the disbursement of various student scholarships within the department has been stuck. The Minister directed officials to immediately expedite the process of the pending cases. He said that the application process for the scholarships should start at the beginning of the academic year itself. "There has been a delay in disbursement of student scholarships under the ST/SC/OBC department. I have ordered the officers to resolve all the issues as soon as possible. The application process for the scholarships should start at the beginning of the academic year itself," he said.