Expected shift in seats as DU starts its admission from 3rd cut-off list

new delhi: University of Delhi started its admission on third cut-off list on Monday, even as 85% seats are filled, openings in major courses have kept the hopes of the students high.



Meenal, an aspirant from Delhi, was satisfied as cut off at Hansraj came down. "I missed the opportunity at all the other best colleges and it was frustrating, but I got admission at Hansraj finally, so that is a relief," she said.

Students are required to register at the college website for admissions until October 30. Meanwhile, officials have hinted towards a shift in the seats as DU's merit based entrance exams started from Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi University's Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) 2020 first merit list has been released by the varsity on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the DU JAT this year can check the admission list online.

Candidates whose names have appeared on the merit list will be required to confirm their admission by October 28. The payment of the fee should be made by October 30.

The second merit list will be released by the University on November 2, while the third merit list will be out on November 9.

The DU JAT 2020 merit list will mention the candidate's name, roll number, category-wise rank, allotted college, allotted course, college preference, and category filled by the student.

The entrance test for conducted for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), and BA (Hons) in Business Economics, courses offered by the Delhi University. The exam was conducted in an online computer-based test (CBT) mode on September 7.