Expansion plan: AAP to connect with one crore people in one month

New Delhi: As part of its expansion plan, the AAP will launch a campaign from February 23 to March 23 in all states to connect with one crore people, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.



Rai after taking oath along with his other ministerial colleagues at a ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan here chaired a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state office bearers at the Chief Minister's residence.

"In the meeting, it was decided that work would be done on three things. Firstly, the state units will start the 'Rashtra Nirman' campaign from February 23 to March 23, they will run it in all states and under it, volunteers will hold meetings. Their target is to connect one crore people with the party," he said.

"Secondly, posters inviting people to join the 'nation building' campaign by giving a missed call on '9871010101' shall be published in all legislative assembly constituencies in India," the AAP leader said.

Thirdly, the party's state leadership will hold press conferences in capitals and later in other major cities of the states to "disseminate the message of nation building by joining the AAP", Rai said.

"Since elections to local bodies in many states are to be scheduled in the coming months, we want to take this campaign aggressively to the grassroots, so that we can contest local body elections and get good results," he said.

Meanwhile, after AAP's landslide victory in Delhi, the talks of party expanding its model to Punjab in the 2022 Assembly polls have already begun. AAP's Punjab unit Chief Bhagwant Mann said the issues which Delhi has faced in the past several decades were also being faced in Punjab.

"The governments in Punjab have ignored the common man and their issues. It is time that the Delhi model should be implemented in the state," said Mann .

He said he will be happy if the Delhi model is implemented in Punjab also. "The mandate the AAP received in Delhi was because of the hard work it has done in the last five years," he said.