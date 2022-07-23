Exorbitant tax on essentials will destroy livelihood: Sanjay Singh
New Delhi: The "exorbitant" tax imposed by the government on daily essentials will destroy people's livelihood and increase hunger, malnutrition and poverty in the country, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. During special mentions in the Upper House, Singh said price rise has destabilised the life of the common man. "This is the first time after Independence that people will have to pay 5-18 per cent tax on flour, hospital room, ink, funeral and every essential item.
"The government is imposing tax on everything — pulses, curd, lassi, rice. People will have to even pay taxes for withdrawing money from their savings accounts. This exorbitant tax increase will destroy the livelihood of people," he said.
He claimed that 19 crore people are already forced to go to sleep hungry every night and every day, 4,500 children under the age of 5 are dying due to hunger and malnutrition.
Hunger alone is killing three lakh children every year. The real steps in the national interest would have been to provide relief to the poor from the price rise and higher tax should be imposed on the wealthy, Singh said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt invites EOI for supply of supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi ...22 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
CBSE results: 255 govt schools record 100% pass percentage22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for development of villages in...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Central govt approves proposal to exclude 'will' as mandatory document ...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT