'Excise policy to stop BJP leaders from collecting hafta'

New Delhi: The BJP is opposing Delhi's new excise policy as it earns crores of rupees from liquor mafia, the AAP claimed Friday, inviting a sharp reaction from the saffron party which alleged the ruling party was running a "misleading propaganda" that the new norms would finish illegal alcohol trade.

The Delhi government had on March 23 approved a new excise policy which had lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years. It had also withdrawn the government from running liquor vends in Delhi. According to the government, the move is expected to lead to an annual revenue growth of 20 per cent.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Atishi claimed the new excise policy will prevent BJP leaders from collecting 'hafta' (extortion money) from restaurants and clubs which is why they are opposing it. "In restaurants and clubs, often 21 to 25 years old people go to buy or consume liquor. The BJP harasses restaurant-owners and extorts money over this," said Atishi.

She said if the Kejriwal government makes the legal drinking age 21 then the extortion rackets will be finished and the BJP leaders will face "humongous losses". Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Atishi and other AAP leaders are running a "misleading propaganda" that their new excise policy will end the liquor mafia and illegal collections from the sale of spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India has lauded the new excise policy of the Delhi government, saying it will boost the revenue and trade of alcoholic beverages in Delhi.