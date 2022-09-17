Excise policy 'scam': ED questions Delhi minister Jain in Tihar

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, official sources said.



Officials of the agency recorded Jain's statement according to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had moved a local court seeking its permission for the questioning. The court authorised the probe agency to carry out questioning on September 16, 22 and 23.

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 in another criminal case linked to alleged hawala dealings. A minister without a portfolio in the Delhi government, Jain had held health and power portfolios before he was taken into custody by the ED.

The sources said the agency wants to know and understand from Jain about the cabinet approvals given by the AAP government for implementing the new excise policy.

The policy implemented on November 17, 2021, was scrapped by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government in July this year after Delhi LG V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its implementation.