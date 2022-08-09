Excise Policy row: L-G expresses displeasure over 'misleading' tweets
New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has expressed displeasure to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over AAP's "mischievous and misleading" tweets dragging his name into the row over alleged irregularities in the city's government's Excise Policy 2021-22, sources said on Monday.
In a communication to Kejriwal, Saxena cited two "brazenly mischievous, misleading and defamatory tweets" by the Aam Aadmi Party that were later removed, the sources in the lieutenant governor's office said.
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he was unaware of the issue but added that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had levelled allegations against the former L-G with proof.
"In the tweets, LG was used instead of 'ex-LG' with the picture of current Lt Governor V K Saxena to deliberately misrepresent facts and mislead the people," the sources said. The L-G objected to the "petty propaganda", seeking removal of the tweets and an apology. "With the L-G raising the matter with the chief minister, the tweets were later removed," they said.
