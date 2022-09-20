Excise policy case: ED questions AAP's Durgesh Pathak for 10 hrs

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Aam Aadmi Party MLA and party MCD polls in-charge Durgesh Pathak for about ten hours in connection with its money laundering probe into the now-scrapped excise policy of the Kejriwal government.



Pathak, 34, reached the office of the federal agency at A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11 AM for questioning. He left around 8:40 PM and did not talk to the media persons waiting outside the ED office.

The AAP party hit out at the BJP, alleging that the actual target of the move is not the probe into Delhi excise policy but the rising political graph of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the civic polls in the national capital.

The statement of Pathak, MLA from Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, was being recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA (PMLA), official sources said.

The sources said Pathak was questioned about his role in this case and his purported links with Vijay Nair, former CEO of an entertainment and event management company and an accused in

the case.

The ED has also examined Pathak's phone after the first round of raids conducted by it on September 6.

The second leg of these searches was conducted by the agency last week and over 40 locations in various states were covered, like the first time.

In a tweet, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with the Delhi government's excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?