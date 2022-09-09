Excise policy case: BJP MLAs write to CBI, urge agency to take cognisance of 'sting operation'

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MLAs have written a letter to the CBI urging the agency to take cognisance of the "sting operation" video released by the party early this week in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

They said the "sting operation" video has exposed the Aam Aadmi Party which claims to be "hardcore honest".

The BJP released the "sting operation" video on Monday that purportedly showed the father of an accused named in the CBI FIR filed in connection with the alleged excise policy scam claiming to have paid commission to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, who is also the excise minister, and their friends, the BJP had charged. Sisodia denied the allegations and termed the "sting operation" a "joke".

In their letter to the CBI director, BJP MLAs said the agency should take into account the new facts revealed in the "sting operation" video. "It has become clear from the sting video that the commission of liquor contractors was increased from 2 per cent to 12 per cent and its benefit was passed on to AAP leaders," Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said at a press conference on Thursday. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who was also present at the press conference, said Kejriwal, who earlier assured people of action if he was provided with sting videos as proof of corruption, should either take action in the matter or tender a public

apology.