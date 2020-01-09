Excise dept constable suspended after scuffle with his senior officer
Ghaziabad: A constable posted in excise department of Ghaziabad has been suspended after he clashed with his senior officer in front of the district excise officer on Wednesday. The constable has alleged his senior officer of forcing him to do illegal works for him.
The incident was reported on Wednesday when constable Sandeep Kumar was called to the office of district excise officer Mubarak Ali as the officer came to know that he is disturbed over something. "Inspector Suresh Kumar had questioned Sandeep about his problem but he started using bad words and thrashed the inspector. When the staff of the excise department had locked him into an adjacent room of my office, Sandeep injured himself by tubelight," said Ali.
Sandeep was suspended after deputy commissioner of Meerut sought a report from district excise officer. "The constable has been suspended after a report was sent by me on Thursday morning where the allegations made by him against the inspector were found to have been false. The constable is suffering from mental disturbance and he also taking some medicine of it. I think that he did everything in a fit of rage," added Ali.
Meanwhile, police have registered two separate cases against both the constable and inspector at Kavi Nagar police station. "Sandeep has been booked on the complaint filed by Suresh under section 323, 504 and 506 of IPC while a case has also been filed against Suresh based on Sandeep's compliant under section 386, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC," said MD Aslam, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station. mpost
