Examine increasing fine from Rs 5,000 to 50K for mosquito breeding: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to examine imposing on-the-spot fines to create deterrence in the minds of the people concerning allowing mosquito breeding in their premises and increasing the quantum of fine imposed upon erring institutions from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.



A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, which was hearing its suo motu case concerning large-scale mosquito breeding in the city, asked the city government to examine these aspects at the highest level and state its stand.

The court observed that the efficacy of the system of imposition of fines as a deterrent would be completely lost if fines are not imposed on the spot and mere challaning the violators would only lead to the explosion of such cases in the courts.

It further noted that while the municipal Corporations had proposed enhancement of fine from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000 and imposition of on the spot fines, the Delhi government counsel informed that the proposal to increase the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 was under process and that there was no spot fine.

In our view, the GNCTD should seriously examine the proposal for imposition of fines on the spot, if a deterrence has to be created in the minds of the people to not allow mosquito breeding in their premises. We are also of the view that where institutions are found guilty of such conduct, the quantum of fine should not be limited to merely Rs 5,000, and should be fixed at Rs 50,000. The GNCTD shall examine these aspects at the highest level and respond on the next date, said the bench also comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh in its order dated May 20.