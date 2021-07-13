Ex-Union Min's wife's murder: 1 more accused arrested from MP

new delhi: In the case involving the murder of ex-Union Minister P Rangarajan's wife Kitty Kuman Amangalam, the Delhi Police has managed to crack the case by arresting the third and last accused from Madhya Pradesh, who along with his two arrested associates allegedly smothered to death the 70-year-old while robbing valuables from her house.



As per police, in continuation of the probe into the case, a police team traced the third accused, one Suraj (36), in Madhya Pradesh from where he had bought a new mobile phone.

Thereafter, a police team rushed to Tikamgarh and with the help of Madhya Pradesh Police, conducted a raid at the expected hideout of the accused, where he, along with his wife and children, were staying at the house of his brother-in-law Chhotu Adiwasi. On seeing the police team, he tried to flee from the spot but police managed to overpower the accused, officials said.

At his instance, robbed jewellery containing 520 gms of gold with diamond and about 400 gms of silver with gems, a mobile phone and some cash were recovered, DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

A driver by profession, Suraj, a resident of Mahipalpur, had been absconding since the day of the incident.



The police had earlier arrested two accused - Raju (24), a washerman in the area where the victim resided, and Rakesh Raj (34), a resident of Munirka here and a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs on contract basis, officials said. Police said over 900 grams of robbed ornaments, including gold, silver and a diamond necklace worth over Rs 50 lakh have been recovered from Suraj as he was not able to sell them.

However, interrogation is underway to ascertain if Suraj had sold any of the robbed ornaments in Jaipur where he fled soon after the incident, they added.