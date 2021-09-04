Ex-teacher held for illegal arms supply

New Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a 58-year-old man for supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals and Naxalites. Police have recovered five pistols and 200 live cartridges from



him.

The accused was identified as Ram Krishna Singh, a native of Bihar. He was caught from Nizamuddin area. He is a B.Com graduate, used to teach in private schools of

Bihar.

"Since June, he has sold over 300 cartridges and 10 pistols to criminals of Delhi-NCR," official said.

The accused was supplying arms and ammunitions to criminals in Bihar, Delhi and NCR besides to Naxals in Odisha and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

The accused revealed that he purchases a pistol of .32 bore at a lower rate and sells it to criminals of Delhi-NCR at a higher rate.

Singh procured illicit cartridges from one of his contacts based in UP's Firozabad and then sold it to criminals of Delhi-NCR.

In 2018, Singh was nabbed by Delhi Police's Special Cell along with 407 live cartridges and it was during his stay in Tihar jail that he developed contacts with gangsters and criminals.

According to their demand, he started supplying arms and ammunition to criminals based in Delhi-NCR. He came in contact with a criminal of his area in 2015 and joined them to traffic illegal arms and ammunition to make easy money, the police said.

"Further investigation is on to identify all the forward and backward linkages of this arms and ammunition network," official said.