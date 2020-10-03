Ex-state head of news channel held in auto lifting cases

New delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the ex-state head of a news channel alongwith two others in auto lifting cases. Police said that one Satyam Gupta disclosed that he had done a job in Lucknow's FM News, Khabrein Abhi Tak. Four months ago, he worked as a state head in Sadhna Prime News but he left the job over salary issues. As he was already in contact with one Rizwan and one Lakhwinder Singh, he started to take stolen cars from them and with the help of one Kuldeep who lives in Jhangolu Delhi, he disposed the stolen car in Nepal or Northeast region. In July 2020, he went to jail after being booked under Gangster Act from Lucknow (UP).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that Lakhwinder Singh disclosed that earlier he worked at a welding shop in Narela Delhi but due to lockdown he lost his job. He started to commit auto lifting with his associate Rizwan. "Accused Rizwan disclosed that he worked as a driver but due to lockdown he was unemployed. Hence, he contacted his associate Lakhvinder Singh and started to steal cars," he said. mpost