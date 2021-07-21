Ex-gratia for kin of dead in Gurugram building collapse

Gurugram: Expressing regret over the death of three people in the collapse of a three-story building in Pataudi's Khawaspur here, the Haryana Government on Tuesday announced that it would financially compensate the families of those who had lost their lives.



The State Government also announced that it will also compensate those who had sustained injuries in this incident. While those who lost their lives will be provided with Rs 2 lakh, those who sustained injuries will be provided with Rs 1 lakh.

"We will provide assistance to aggrieved families. The state government will be providing financial assistance and if required will go an extra mile if the family so desires from us," said an official from Gurugram District Administration. This compensation would be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Those who lost their lives were identified as Robin, Pradeep Sharma and Tiny Bharadwaj.

The three were working in Deluxe private cargo limited, a logistics company that had its warehouse in Khawaspur. The Gurugram police have booked the building owner for negligence.