Ex-gratia for farmers hit by unusual rains

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains in October last year. He also announced that a survey to assess loss to mustard and other crops in January will be started soon to fix



compensation.

Stating that no country or state can prosper if it doesn't honour and help farmers, Kejriwal noted that Punjab is yet to compensate farmers for crop loss. "The pink bollworm infested cotton crops of Punjab where the state government announced a mere Rs 12,000 per acre compensation and hasn't paid even that amount," he said.

In case of less than 70 percent losses, 70 percent compensation and 100 percent compensation in case of over 70 percent loss has been fixed at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre, he said.