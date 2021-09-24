Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner YS Dadwal passes away at 70

New Delhi: Former Delhi Police Commissioner YS Dadwal died on Wednesday night at the age of 70 from a prolonged illness he was facing.



The 1974-batch IPS officer became the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2007 and was transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its Director General in 2010. He retired from the SSB in 2011.

Dadwal was the Delhi Police chief when the Batla House encounter took place. Even the Commonwealth games were also hosted by India in the national capital during his tenure in 2010.

He was also appointed as the superintendent of Andaman and Nicobar Islands police and the inspector general of police in Chandigarh in the 90s. Before being appointed as the Delhi Police chief, Dadwal served as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police in 1980. During 1993-1995, he was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the UT Chandigarh.

After retiring from the services, he was also appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh in 2016.

Dadwal had been the 16th Commissioner of Delhi Police. He lived in South Delhi's Chhatarpur.

On his demise, the Delhi Police issued a statement, saying, "Delhi Police remembers Shri Y S Dadwal for his exemplary leadership in building the morale of the force and impactful systemic changes in the organisation. Under his leadership, Delhi Police won accolades for flawless and incident free police arrangements for the Delhi Commonwealth Games – 2010. Delhi Police prays for peace of the departed soul and offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The Sahastra Seema Bal also expressed its condolences, saying, "@DGSSB and all ranks are saddened by the untimely demise of Sh.Y.S.Dadwal, IPS,Ex-DG,SSB.His contribution to the nation and SSB cannot be forgotten. SSB stand by his family in this period of grief and sorrow and pray to almighty that the departed soul may rest in peace."