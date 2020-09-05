Ex-Delhi law min in HC seeks transfer of fake degree case from spl court

new delhi: Ex-Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar Friday told the Delhi High Court that a fake degree case lodged against him cannot be heard by the special court set up to deal with matters of elected MPs and MLAs as his election to the legislative assembly in 2015 polls has been set aside. Tomar said as his election has been held as null and void by the high court on January 17, it would be the ordinary court which would have jurisdiction to try the case, that is, the court having jurisdiction of Hauz Khas Police Station. The submissions were made before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani who was hearing a reference received from District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge PC Act Sujata Kohli relating to the transfer of the criminal complaint. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 2.