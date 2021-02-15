Ex-councillor Manju Setia, MCD councillor Surinder Setia join AAP, welcomed into party by Pathak

new delhi: MCD councillor Surinder Kumar Setia from Subhash Nagar ward of Hari Nagar Legislative Assembly constituency and former councillor Manju Setia joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday and were welcomed by AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.



Manju Setia has been an MCD councillor from the same area from 2012 to

2017.

Surinder Setia won the Subhash Nagar seat in the 2017 Delhi MCD election contesting from the

Congress.

"Today is a very significant and happy day for the Aam Aadmi Party because two very prominent political faces of Delhi are joining us with hundreds of their supporters. With these leaders joining the Aam Aadmi Party we will become stronger.

"These leaders have done tremendous work in their areas and now they will walk shoulder to shoulder with the Aam Aadmi Party for the citizens of Delhi. In the last six years, the Kejriwal government has done remarkable work in sectors like education, healthcare, transport, women empowerment, water and other sectors", Pathak

said.

Surinder Setia said, "Aam Aadmi Party is the only political party which is working for the common people. Shri Arvind Kejriwal has done historical work in every field like education, health, electricity and water.

"Today the child of a poor family is able to go to school with full convenience, the poor are getting free treatment and medicines in Mohalla hospitals. Like Shri Arvind Kejriwal, I also want to work for the public.

"That is why today I am joining the Aam Aadmi Party, which works for the general public. We all know that the conditions inside the MCD today, they do not even have the money to pay their employees. The citizens of Delhi have made up their mind to throw BJP out of the

MCD."