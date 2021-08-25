Ex-army man kills daughter-in-law, 3 of family, confesses

Gurugram: At around 5:30 am law enforcement officials were astounded when a man with blood-stained clothes came into Rajendra Park Police station and confessed to killing his tenant and his family and his daughter-in-law.



Rao Rai Singh, a 62-year-old ex-Army man, a resident of Rajendra Park, had just confessed to suspecting his daughter-in-law of having an affair with his tenant Krishna Tiwari and had so brutally attacked Krishna and his family along with his daughter-in-law, killing four of them, officials said, adding that Krishna's 3-year-old daughter was the only one to survive but was critical.

45-year-old Krishna, his wife Anamika (38) and their nine-year-old daughter were among those killed along with Sunita Yadav (32), Singh's daughter-in-law. The Tiwari family's youngest member is now battling for her life in a government hospital here.

While it is unclear what might have prompted Singh to go on such a murder spree, sources have said that Singh was suspecting that Sunita, married to his son Anand, was having an extra-marital affair with his tenant, Krishna. They said he was also unhappy about problems in his son's marriage.

Those aware of the probe have said that Sunita was not living with her husband for months and had returned to their Gurugram home only three days before the murder.

Significantly, the police have said that Sunita's husband and Singh's son, Anand Yadav was not in the city when the murders took place and that he was in Rajasthan on a "religious visit". The police have not yet ruled out the possibility that someone else might have helped Singh to commit the murders.

"We are investigating several other aspects that may be involved in this case. Barring the accused we are also speaking to several other people regarding this crime. Right now, it would be too early to disclose anything substantial in this case," said Inspector Deepak Saharan DCP (Gurugram West).

Having retired from the armed forces, Rao Rai Singh used to be involved in property dealing and was also a well-respected social activist in his neighbourhood. Krishan Tiwari was working in a private company in Gurugram and had been residing in the city for more than 10 years.