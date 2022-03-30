EWS patients bereft at Sir Ganga Ram Hosp: AAP

New Delhi: AAP's Karol Bagh MLA on Tuesday placed a request for immediate intervention in the matter of non-treatment and mis-treatment of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital who have been unable to use the benefits at the hospital or have been treated poorly.



During the session of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday the AAP MLA raised the issue of the EWS category patients being bereft of the benefits at the Hospital and that several patients from that category have not been given proper medical consultation, medicines and hospital beds even though they are entitled under the EWS category.

Ravi further said that the hospital has a habit of looking down upon the EWS category patients and not providing them with proper medical attention and such discriminatory behaviour by the hospital should be looked into immediately as it is unacceptable.

The MLA also proposed that an Assembly Constituency wise Sub-committee on EWS Hospital monitoring should be formed as a sub part of State Level EWS Hospital Monitoring Committee. By doing this, he said, it would ensure fair and regular medical treatment of EWS Category patients. The State Health Minister Satyendar Jain assured that the Department would strictly look into the matter to ensure that this malpractice is stopped and the matter concerning the formation of the Sub Committee

will also be looked into at the earliest.