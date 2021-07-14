EWS flats to Khori villagers but they come with a catch

Faridabad: Taking cognizance of the hardships being faced by thousands of residents that would become homeless once their homes in Khori are demolished, the Faridabad public agencies are now planning to rehabilitate such residents by providing them EWS flats. However, Faridabad public officials have also laid down a set of conditions for residents that can apply for this scheme.



To begin with, the resident must have a valid voter ID card of Badhkal constituency where Khori village has been set up. Moreover, residents must also have electricity bills for Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). The residents must also meet the financial considerations of having Rs 3 lakh as an annual income for getting the flats. Special considerations will also be given to those families that have secured or applied for a Haryana family identity card.

Significantly, many residents are unlikely to have all these documents as their services were not technically legally being provided.

Officials are also trying to ensure the livelihood of non-Haryana residents. at Khori village is not affected by finding alternate sources of employment for them. Actions have also been initiated against fraudulent property dealers who duped thousands of residents of Khori and lured them by buying a plot in the forest area of Aravallis. So far there have been 21 property dealers that have been booked by Faridabad Police.

As Faridabad public agencies prepare to conduct a massive demolition drive at Khori, it is facing an onerous task of vacating large numbers of people who are adamant about not leaving their homes unless they are rehabilitated. These protestors have also garnered support from a large number of political and non-political outfits that are raising demands of rehabilitation of these people not only around Khori but even in the National Capital.

To get a sense of how challenging the entire task of demolition can turn out to be for the Faridabad district administration, more than 6,000 structures need to be demolished here. These demolitions are expected to make more than 30,000 people who were residing in this village homeless.

According to the official survey that was conducted there are around 6157 structures that need to be demolished.The district administration has already cut -off electricity and water supply to the area which as per officials had also been arranged through illegal means.