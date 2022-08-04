Everything appears goody-goody to FM: AAP
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the price rise issue and said everything appears "goody-goody" to her but the common people should be asked if it really is so.
The party said the finance minister would know well what she wanted to prove with her reply in both the Houses of Parliament on the price rise issue but the common people are facing the brunt of
inflation.
Retail inflation rate has been hovering around 7 per cent for several months, driven by a surge in prices of food, fuel and many essential goods of consumption.
"The finance minister did not accept that the value of Indian rupee is falling (against the dollar). She did not accept that the prices of food items have increased," AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told a press conference.
"Everything appears goody goody to her. Ask the common people if everything is goody goody in their lives," he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha3 Aug 2022 9:15 PM GMT
ED seals Young Indian office in Nat'l Herald premises3 Aug 2022 8:45 PM GMT
Eight new faces inducted in Bengal ministry, 4 dropped3 Aug 2022 8:42 PM GMT
Delhi & Assam cops stop Bengal CID teams probing J'khand MLAs' 'cash...3 Aug 2022 8:41 PM GMT
Delhi up for public transport overhaul3 Aug 2022 8:36 PM GMT