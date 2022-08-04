Everything appears goody-goody to FM: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the price rise issue and said everything appears "goody-goody" to her but the common people should be asked if it really is so.



The party said the finance minister would know well what she wanted to prove with her reply in both the Houses of Parliament on the price rise issue but the common people are facing the brunt of

inflation.

Retail inflation rate has been hovering around 7 per cent for several months, driven by a surge in prices of food, fuel and many essential goods of consumption.

"The finance minister did not accept that the value of Indian rupee is falling (against the dollar). She did not accept that the prices of food items have increased," AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told a press conference.

"Everything appears goody goody to her. Ask the common people if everything is goody goody in their lives," he said.