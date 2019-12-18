Everyone knows who instigates riots in India: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the opposition BJP of spreading violence in Delhi, saying everyone knows who instigates riots in the country.

Speaking to the media, he made a veiled attack on the BJP, saying the "Opposition" has realised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was winning the upcoming Assembly elections here.

"The Opposition is deliberately trying to spread violence in Delhi, in a time when it is clear that AAP is winning the (upcoming) assembly elections," Kejriwal said.

The BJP is the main and the only opposition party in the Delhi Assembly.

On being asked about the involvement of the AAP leaders in the violent protests in the city, he said his party will not gain anything from the violence. The BJP leaders have alleged that the AAP leaders are responsible for the violence in Delhi since Sunday.

"The Opposition which is making the accusation (against AAP) is the one spreading violence. They may get the benefit of the violence. Why AAP will do violence. What will we get out of it? Those who are involved in the violence are doing it as they are scared to lose (the elections)," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He added that everyone is well aware "who can instigate riots in India".

The Chief Minister said people should understand the politics behind the violence.

"In a time when one party is gearing up to contest the upcoming elections by talking about the work done by it, then which party will be benefited by instigating violence. The people of Delhi are intelligent," he added.

Kejriwal said he is worried about the situation in Delhi and requested everyone to maintain peace and law and order.

"We all have the right to protest but in a peaceful and non-violent manner."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directly named the BJP and announced that they are engaged in rioting.

"The people of Delhi want peace. The BJP is furious and is engaged in rioting, fearing defeat in the elections. Similar riots were organised in Trilokpuri and Bawana before the 2015 (Assembly) elections. Just like last time, the people of Delhi will teach a lesson to BJP for the rioting this time," he added on the micro-blogging site.