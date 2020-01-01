New Delhi: Everybody knows which party has "mastery in fuelling riots", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday hitting back at the BJP's Prakash Javadekar who blamed the AAP for violent protests against the new citizenship law in the national capital in December.



Responding to the allegation, Sisodia said, "The AAP completely opposes riots and we all know which party indulges in riots. The one with mastery in fuelling riots are telling who are behind riots."