Everybody knows which party has mastery in fuelling riots
New Delhi: Everybody knows which party has "mastery in fuelling riots", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday hitting back at the BJP's Prakash Javadekar who blamed the AAP for violent protests against the new citizenship law in the national capital in December.
Responding to the allegation, Sisodia said, "The AAP completely opposes riots and we all know which party indulges in riots. The one with mastery in fuelling riots are telling who are behind riots."
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CBI arrests top DRI official in Rs 25 lakh bribery case1 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
400 held in Ahmedabad for drinking1 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Non-subsidised LPG, aviation fuel get dearer1 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Infra projects' cost overrun crosses Rs 4 lakh crore mark1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
We keep ourselves away from politics: Gen Bipin Rawat1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT